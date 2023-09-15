Texas High School Football Live Streams in Irion County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Irion County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Irion County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Highland High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mertzon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
