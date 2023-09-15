Texas High School Football Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Knox County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Knox County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Munday High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hamlin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rankin High School at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
