Texas High School Football Live Streams in Nueces County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Nueces County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Cuero High School at Calallen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Refugio High School at Bishop High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bishop, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.