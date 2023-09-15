Rangers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (82-64) and the Cleveland Guardians (69-78) squaring off at Progressive Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 15.
The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (8-7, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Lucas Giolito (7-13, 4.89 ERA).
Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rangers have won 57, or 59.4%, of the 96 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has a record of 50-36 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 812.
- The Rangers' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Jon Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 11
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Dane Dunning vs Chris Bassitt
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 13
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
|September 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
