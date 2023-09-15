Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB action with 208 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .267 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (812 total).

The Rangers are third in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (8-7) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 145 1/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Gray has registered 11 quality starts this year.

Gray heads into this matchup with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Athletics W 9-4 Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays W 10-4 Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays W 10-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.