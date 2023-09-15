How to Watch the Rangers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Guardians Odds
|Rangers vs Guardians Prediction
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB action with 208 total home runs.
- Texas ranks third in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .267 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (812 total).
- The Rangers are third in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.261).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray (8-7) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 145 1/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Gray has registered 11 quality starts this year.
- Gray heads into this matchup with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Chris Bassitt
|9/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kevin Gausman
|9/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Lucas Giolito
|9/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Tanner Bibee
|9/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Gavin Williams
|9/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Kutter Crawford
|9/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Tanner Houck
|9/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.