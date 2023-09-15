On Friday, September 15 at 7:10 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (82-64) visit the Cleveland Guardians (69-78) at Progressive Field in the series opener. Jon Gray will get the call for the Rangers, while Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the Guardians.

The Rangers have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+100). The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.78 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (7-13, 4.89 ERA)

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 57 (59.4%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 50-36 (winning 58.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-2 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over nine times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (42.3%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a mark of 25-35 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 3rd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

