This week, there's high school football on the docket in Rockwall County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rockwall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Bowie High School - Arlington at Royse City High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Royse City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.