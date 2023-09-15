Texas High School Football Live Streams in Scurry County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Scurry County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scurry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Monahans High School at Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ira High School at Loraine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Loraine, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
