Texas High School Football Live Streams in Somervell County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Somervell County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Somervell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Brownwood High School at Glen Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Glen Rose, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.