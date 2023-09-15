The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) and the Army Black Knights (1-1) meet at the Alamodome on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Offensively, UTSA ranks 69th in the FBS with 394.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 36th in total defense (288 yards allowed per contest). Army ranks 46th in the FBS with 35 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 12th-best by surrendering just 8.5 points per game.

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. Army Key Statistics

UTSA Army 394.5 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404 (74th) 288 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259 (20th) 183 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (15th) 211.5 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.5 (111th) 4 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (121st) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (30th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has been a dual threat for UTSA so far this season. He has 423 passing yards, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 60 yards (30 ypg) on 21 carries.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 206 yards on 42 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Joshua Cephus' 161 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has collected 15 catches and one touchdown.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has put together a 94-yard season so far, reeling in nine passes on 14 targets.

Chris Carpenter has been the target of six passes and compiled four grabs for 33 yards, an average of 16.5 yards per contest.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 314 yards on 13-of-22 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 132 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Ay'Juan Marshall has run for 87 yards across four carries.

Isaiah Alston has registered six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 182 (91 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has two touchdowns.

Liam Fortner has one reception (on one target) for a total of 53 yards (26.5 yards per game) this year.

Tyler Brennan's one catch (on one target) has netted him 25 yards (12.5 ypg).

