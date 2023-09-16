The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-1) host the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Oklahoma has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking sixth-best in scoring offense (50.5 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (5.5 points allowed per game). Tulsa ranks 55th with 417.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 103rd with 407.5 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Below in this article, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Oklahoma Tulsa 503.5 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.5 (70th) 287.5 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.5 (92nd) 204.5 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214 (26th) 299 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (94th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 484 passing yards for Oklahoma, completing 77.6% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 35 rushing yards (17.5 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tawee Walker has 161 rushing yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns.

Marcus Major has been handed the ball 17 times this year and racked up 70 yards (35 per game) with one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony's team-high 142 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 12 targets) with one touchdown.

Drake Stoops has hauled in six receptions totaling 73 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nic Anderson has hauled in two receptions for 68 yards, an average of 34 yards per game.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has compiled 298 yards on 67.9% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Jordan Ford is his team's leading rusher with 34 carries for 177 yards, or 88.5 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Anthony Watkins has rushed for 120 yards on 20 carries.

Marquis Shoulders leads his squad with 155 receiving yards on eight catches with two touchdowns.

Devan Williams has put together a 77-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on nine targets.

Braylin Presley has racked up 54 reciving yards (27 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma or Tulsa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.