The SMU Mustangs (1-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU is compiling 412.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 61st in the FBS. Defensively, the Mustangs rank 51st, giving up 317.0 yards per contest. With 26.5 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Prairie View A&M ranks 48th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 98th, surrendering 39.5 points per game.

Prairie View A&M vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Prairie View A&M vs. SMU Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M SMU 494.0 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.0 (75th) 443.0 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.0 (45th) 239.5 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.0 (65th) 254.5 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.0 (58th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley leads Prairie View A&M with 465 yards on 33-of-57 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has rushed for 192 yards on 34 carries so far this year.

Caleb Johnson has totaled 151 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has totaled eight catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 143 (71.5 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times.

Jahquan Bloomfield has caught four passes and compiled 98 receiving yards (49.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Shemar Savage's three catches (on three targets) have netted him 74 yards (37.0 ypg).

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 498 yards (249.0 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 59.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

LJ Johnson Jr. has 149 rushing yards on 23 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 32 times for 140 yards (70.0 per game), while also racking up 33 yards through the air.

Jake Bailey's team-leading 82 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 12 targets).

RJ Maryland has grabbed nine passes while averaging 39.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson has been the target of four passes and hauled in two receptions for 72 yards, an average of 36.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

