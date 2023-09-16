Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (82-65) and Cleveland Guardians (70-78) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on September 16.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (10-4) for the Guardians and Dane Dunning (10-6) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 contests.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those contests.

This year, Texas has won 14 of 31 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.5 runs per game (815 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule