Tanner Bibee will toe the rubber for the Cleveland Guardians (70-78) on Saturday, September 16 versus the Texas Rangers (82-65), who will answer with Dane Dunning. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +100 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been listed for this contest.

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (10-4, 3.03 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (10-6, 3.97 ERA)

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 65 times and won 35, or 53.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Guardians have a 31-30 record (winning 50.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 1-3 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rangers have won 14 of 31 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Texas has a perfect record of 3-0.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 3rd Win AL West +350 - 2nd

