Sam Stevens is in 19th place, with a score of -6, after the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Sam Stevens Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Stevens has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Stevens has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Stevens has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Stevens has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 41 -4 269 0 19 2 3 $2.1M

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Stevens placed 86th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Stevens has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Stevens finished 86th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-72 course measures 7,123 yards this week, 105 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Stevens has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,285 yards, 162 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Stevens' Last Time Out

Stevens finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which placed him in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

Stevens shot better than 42% of the competitors at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Stevens recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the tournament average was 3.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stevens carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Stevens' six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the tournament average (8.8).

At that most recent competition, Stevens carded a bogey or worse on five of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.4).

Stevens ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stevens recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
Stevens Odds to Win: +8000

All statistics in this article reflect Stevens' performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

