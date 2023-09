In one of the many exciting matchups on the soccer schedule on Saturday, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool hit the pitch in a Premier League match.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Pisa vs SSC Bari

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Caen vs AS Saint-Étienne

League: Domino's Ligue 2

Domino's Ligue 2 Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Caen vs AS Saint-Étienne

League: Domino's Ligue 2

Domino's Ligue 2 Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Serie A: Juventus FC vs Lazio

League: Serie A

Serie A Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: West Ham United vs Manchester City

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: West Ham United vs Manchester City

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Raed FC vs Al Nassr

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 10:45 AM ET

10:45 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Stade Rennais vs Lille OSC

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 10:55 AM ET

10:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Newcastle United FC vs Brentford

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Newcastle United FC vs Brentford

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Galatasaray A.S. vs Samsunspor

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 12:55 PM ET

12:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Taawoun FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Saudi League Soccer

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: RC Lens vs Metz

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:55 PM ET

2:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Fordham vs St. Bonaventure

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Air Force vs Washington

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs BYU

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Cavalry FC vs Vancouver FC

League: Canadian Premier League Soccer

Canadian Premier League Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: The Miami FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

League: USL Championship Soccer

USL Championship Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit

League: NWSL

NWSL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: San Antonio FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

League: USL Championship Soccer

USL Championship Soccer Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Monterey Bay FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

League: USL Championship Soccer

USL Championship Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: Portland Thorns FC vs OL Reign

League: NWSL

NWSL Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!