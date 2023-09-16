The TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) face a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Houston Cougars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

TCU ranks 106th in total defense this season (414 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 491.5 total yards per game. In terms of points scored Houston ranks 72nd in the FBS (29 points per game), and it is 96th on defense (28.5 points allowed per contest).

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on FOX, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

TCU vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

TCU vs. Houston Key Statistics

TCU Houston 491.5 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (83rd) 414 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.5 (102nd) 195.5 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142 (81st) 296 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (61st) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 542 yards (271 ypg) on 50-of-72 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 93 rushing yards on 11 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 33 times for 231 yards (115.5 per game).

Warren Thompson has hauled in nine receptions for 110 yards (55 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

John Paul Richardson has put together an 87-yard season so far, reeling in seven passes on nine targets.

Jared Wiley has a total of 78 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws and scoring one touchdown.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston this season. He has 493 passing yards (246.5 per game) while completing 60.5% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 88 yards (44 ypg) on 29 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tony Mathis, has carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards (49 per game).

Sam Brown has collected 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 244 (122 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.

Joseph Manjack IV has 10 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 102 yards (51 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Matthew Golden's nine grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 96 yards (48 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed TCU or Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.