The Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) visit the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Texas is totaling 456 yards per game offensively this season (35th in the FBS), and is allowing 269 yards per game (26th) on defense. Wyoming is compiling 345.5 total yards per game on offense this season (96th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 387.5 total yards per contest (93rd-ranked).

We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this game on LHN.

Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: LHN

LHN City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Texas Wyoming 456 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.5 (100th) 269 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.5 (82nd) 131.5 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (59th) 324.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175 (110th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has recorded 609 yards (304.5 ypg) on 43-of-68 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 23 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 109 yards on 26 carries while finding paydirt one time. He's also caught three passes for 46 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has collected 69 yards on 16 attempts.

Xavier Worthy's leads his squad with 165 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has hauled in seven receptions totaling 158 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Adonai Mitchell has racked up six catches for 104 yards, an average of 52 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 350 yards (175 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 58% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 111 yards (55.5 ypg) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Sam Scott has carried the ball 18 times for 114 yards, with one touchdown.

Ayir Asante leads his squad with 96 receiving yards on three receptions with two touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland has collected 83 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on five receptions.

John Michael Gyllenborg's seven catches (on eight targets) have netted him 59 yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

