When the Arizona Wildcats match up with the UTEP Miners at 11:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection model predicts the Wildcats will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Looking to bet on Arizona vs. UTEP? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UTEP vs. Arizona Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTEP (+18.5) Under (57.5) Arizona 31, UTEP 19

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 CUSA Predictions

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Miners based on the moneyline is 15.4%.

The Miners is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Miners have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for the UTEP this season is 6.8 points less than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wildcats an 88.9% chance to win.

The Wildcats have won once against the spread this season.

Arizona games average 60.5 total points per game this season, three more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miners vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 31 17 38 3 24 31 UTEP 16.3 23 28 14 10.5 27.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.