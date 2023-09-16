How to Watch the UTEP vs. Arizona Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Arizona Wildcats (1-1) and the UTEP Miners (1-2) square off at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
Arizona is putting up 454.5 yards per game on offense (37th in the FBS), and rank 32nd on the other side of the ball, yielding 285.5 yards allowed per game. UTEP is generating 368.7 total yards per game on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 324.7 total yards per game (57th-ranked).
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network.
UTEP vs. Arizona Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
UTEP vs. Arizona Key Statistics
|UTEP
|Arizona
|368.7 (20th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|454.5 (53rd)
|324.7 (115th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|285.5 (29th)
|196.3 (36th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|138.5 (82nd)
|172.3 (112th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|316 (18th)
|6 (121st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|7 (128th)
|1 (109th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|2 (74th)
UTEP Stats Leaders
- Gavin Hardison has recored 494 passing yards, or 164.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.7% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 12.7 rushing yards per game.
- The team's top rusher, Deion Hankins, has carried the ball 46 times for 255 yards (85 per game) with one touchdown.
- Torrance Burgess Jr. has compiled 177 yards on 29 carries with one touchdown.
- Kelly Akharaiyi's 161 receiving yards (53.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 10 receptions on 16 targets with one touchdown.
- Tyrin Smith has caught 14 passes and compiled 127 receiving yards (42.3 per game) with one touchdown.
- Jeremiah Ballard's nine targets have resulted in seven grabs for 110 yards.
Arizona Stats Leaders
- Jayden de Laura has been a dual threat for Arizona so far this season. He has 627 passing yards, completing 71.4% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 91 yards (45.5 ypg) on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Michael Wiley has 85 yards (42.5 per game) on 21 carries, while also hauling in 117 yards in the passing game (on 14 catches).
- Tetairoa McMillan's team-leading 226 yards as a receiver have come on 11 catches (out of 14 targets) with two touchdowns.
- Jonah Coleman has a total of 81 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six throws and scoring one touchdown.
