The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) will look to upset the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Demon Deacons are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14 points. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Norfolk, Virginia
  • Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline
BetMGM Wake Forest (-14) 61.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Wake Forest (-14) 61.5 -625 +455 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Wake Forest (-13.5) 60.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

  • Wake Forest has won one game against the spread this season.
  • Old Dominion has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Monarchs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Wake Forest & Old Dominion 2023 Futures Odds

Wake Forest
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000
Old Dominion
To Win the Sun Belt +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

