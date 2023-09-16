Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
If you are looking for information on the best bets in Big 12 action in Week 3, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the BYU vs. Arkansas matchup, and picking Oklahoma State (-7) over South Alabama against the spread. You can see more insights on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 3 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Oklahoma State -7 vs. South Alabama
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 27.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Tulsa +28.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 16.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Nevada +28 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 16.5 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 3 Big 12 Total Bets
Over 47.5 - BYU vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: BYU Cougars at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 61.2 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 48.5 - Wyoming vs. Texas
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 60.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: LHN
Under 42.5 - Iowa State vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Total: 31.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Week 3 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Kansas State
|2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|43.5 / 6.5
|492.5 / 256.5
|Texas
|2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|35.5 / 17.0
|456.0 / 269.0
|Oklahoma State
|2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|27.0 / 14.0
|378.5 / 334.0
|Oklahoma
|2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|50.5 / 5.5
|503.5 / 287.5
|Cincinnati
|2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|46.5 / 17.0
|519.0 / 282.0
|Kansas
|2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|41.0 / 20.0
|530.0 / 279.0
|UCF
|2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|37.0 / 11.0
|626.5 / 312.0
|BYU
|2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|27.5 / 8.0
|325.5 / 265.5
|Houston
|1-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|29.0 / 28.5
|388.5 / 443.5
|West Virginia
|1-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|35.5 / 27.5
|463.5 / 356.0
|TCU
|1-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|41.5 / 25.5
|491.5 / 414.0
|Iowa State
|1-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|21.5 / 14.5
|270.0 / 257.0
|Texas Tech
|0-2 (0-0 Big 12)
|31.5 / 36.5
|443.5 / 396.0
|Baylor
|0-2 (0-0 Big 12)
|22.0 / 31.0
|431.5 / 409.0
