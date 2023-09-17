Check out best bets for when the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) and the New York Jets (1-0) square off at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

When is Cowboys vs. Jets?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Dallas 32 - New York 7

Dallas 32 - New York 7 The Cowboys have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 81.0%.

The Cowboys won 75% of the games last season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-3).

Dallas won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -425 or shorter.

Last season, the Jets won five out of the 12 games, or 41.7%, in which they were the underdog.

New York had a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +330 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-9)



Dallas (-9) The Cowboys had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Dallas had two wins ATS (2-2-1) as 9-point or greater favorites last season.

The Jets had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

New York covered every time (2-0) as underdogs of 9 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38.5)



Over (38.5) These two teams averaged a combined 44.9 points per game a season ago, 6.4 more points than the total of 38.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.2 more points per game last season (38.7) than this game's over/under of 38.5 points.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Cowboys games.

Last season, five Jets games hit the over.

