The Dallas Cowboys (1-0) and the New York Jets (1-0) square off at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Jets

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Cowboys Insights (2022)

The Cowboys racked up 8.9 more points per game (27.5) than the Jets allowed (18.6) last season.

The Cowboys averaged 43.8 more yards per game (354.9) than the Jets gave up per matchup (311.1) last year.

Dallas rushed for 135.2 yards per game last year, 13.6 more than the 121.6 New York allowed per contest.

The Cowboys turned the ball over 23 times last year, seven more turnovers than the Jets forced (16).

Cowboys Home Performance (2022)

The Cowboys' average points scored in home games (30) was higher than their overall average (27.5). But their average points allowed at home (19.7) was lower than overall (20.1).

At home, the Cowboys accumulated 363.3 yards per game and gave up 328.8. That's more than they gained overall (354.9), but less than they allowed (330.2).

In home games, Dallas racked up 228.9 passing yards per game and gave up 202.4. That's more than it gained (219.8) and allowed (200.9) overall.

At home, the Cowboys accumulated 134.4 rushing yards per game and conceded 126.3. That's less than they gained (135.2) and allowed (129.3) overall.

The Cowboys converted 46.5% of third downs in home games (one% higher than their overall average), and gave up 38.2% at home (0.5% higher than overall).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New York W 40-0 NBC 9/17/2023 New York - CBS 9/24/2023 at Arizona - FOX 10/1/2023 New England - FOX 10/8/2023 at San Francisco - NBC

