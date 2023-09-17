The September 17 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) and New York Jets (1-0) features a showdown at the quarterback position, with Dak Prescott and Zach Wilson leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the important details below.

Cowboys vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Dak Prescott vs. Zach Wilson Matchup

Dak Prescott 2022 Stats Zach Wilson 12 Games Played 9 66.2% Completion % 54.5% 2,860 (238.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,688 (187.6) 23 Touchdowns 6 15 Interceptions 7 182 (15.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 102 (11.3) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Jets Defensive Stats

Last season, the Jets ranked fourth in the league with 18.6 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they ranked fifth in total yards allowed with 311.1 given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, New York was one of the best defenses in the league, ranking third in the NFL by giving up 189.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked second with 5.8 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Jets' D ranked 16th in the NFL with 2,068 rushing yards allowed (121.6 per game) and 14th with 14 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New York ranked fourth in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 47.8%. It was fourth in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.1%.

Cowboys Defensive Stats

Last season, the Cowboys ranked sixth in the league with 20.1 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they ranked 13th in total yards allowed with 330.2 given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, Dallas' D got it done last season, as it ranked eighth in the league with 3,415 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranked 14th with 23 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Cowboys ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (2,198) and third in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Defensively, Dallas ranked ninth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 52.0%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked ninth at 37.7%.

