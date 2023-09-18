Jordan Thompson 2023 Chengdu Open Odds
The Chengdu Open field is dwindling in Chengdu, China, as Jordan Thompson competes in a quarterfinal versus Roman Safiullin. Thompson has +900 odds (fifth-best) to take home the trophy from Sichuan International Tennis Center.
Thompson at the 2023 Chengdu Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: September 19-26
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Thompson's Next Match
Thompson will meet Safiullin in the quarterfinals on Saturday, September 23 at 10:00 PM ET, after beating Dusan Lajovic in the last round 6-1, 7-6.
Thompson Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Friday, Thompson defeated No. 52-ranked Lajovic, 6-1, 7-6.
- Through 21 tournaments over the past year, Thompson has won once, and his record is 28-19.
- Thompson is 19-11 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.
- Thompson has played 24.0 games per match in his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
- On hard courts, Thompson has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, and 23.0 games per match.
- Over the past year, Thompson has won 82.3% of his service games, and he has won 20.0% of his return games.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Thompson has claimed 20.1% of his return games and 82.9% of his service games.
