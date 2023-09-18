Monday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (82-67) squaring off against the Boston Red Sox (74-76) at 8:05 PM ET (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (9-11) for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the Red Sox.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 57 (58.2%) of those contests.

Texas is 29-17 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 818.

The Rangers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule