A match in the Chengdu Open quarterfinals is next for Roman Safiullin, and he will face Jordan Thompson. Safiullin has the second-best odds to win (+400) at Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Safiullin at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Safiullin's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Saturday, September 23 (at 10:00 PM ET), Safiullin will face Thompson, after getting past Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-3 in the previous round.

Safiullin Stats

Safiullin is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 27-ranked Evans in the Round of 16 on Friday.

Through 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Safiullin has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 29-22.

Safiullin is 12-14 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court types), Safiullin has played 51 matches and 25.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Safiullin has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.2 games per match while winning 51.3% of games.

Over the past year, Safiullin has won 78.4% of his service games, and he has won 23.0% of his return games.

Safiullin has won 21.7% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has claimed 76.5% of his service games during that timeframe.

