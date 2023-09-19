Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers play Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB play with 210 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .265 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (820 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.273).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.96 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 130 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Eovaldi is looking to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this season heading into this game.

In eight of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Away Cody Bradford Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Montgomery Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi -

