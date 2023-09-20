Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (83-68) and Boston Red Sox (75-77) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:05 PM ET on September 20.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (8-8, 3.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (12-9, 3.71 ERA).

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 100 times this season and won 58, or 58%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 44-30, a 59.5% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 826 total runs this season.

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).

