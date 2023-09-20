Boston Red Sox (75-77) will square off against the Texas Rangers (83-68) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, September 20 at 2:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Rangers are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). An 8.5-run total is set in the contest.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-8, 3.87 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (12-9, 3.71 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Red Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Corey Seager get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 100 games this season and won 58 (58%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 44-30 (59.5%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 48.1%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a mark of 24-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.