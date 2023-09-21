Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Lubbock County, Texas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
West Plains High School at Estacado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Frenship High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Rio Rancho, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Deal High School at Vega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Vega, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.