How to Watch the Orioles vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
A pair of hot hitters, Adley Rutschman and Jose Ramirez, will be on display when the Baltimore Orioles face the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Orioles vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles are 15th in MLB action with 180 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Baltimore is eighth in baseball, slugging .428.
- The Orioles have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).
- Baltimore scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (776 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Orioles are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Orioles' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Baltimore has a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.261).
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 117 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 626 (4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Cleveland averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.
- Cleveland has the seventh-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.
- The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.295 WHIP this season.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- Grayson Rodriguez (6-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering five hits.
- Rodriguez has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Rodriguez enters this game with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Gaddis gets the nod for the Guardians and will make his first start of the season.
- This will be the first start of the season for the 25-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Rays
|W 8-0
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/17/2023
|Rays
|W 5-4
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Zack Littell
|9/18/2023
|Astros
|W 8-7
|Away
|John Means
|Justin Verlander
|9/19/2023
|Astros
|W 9-5
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Hunter Brown
|9/20/2023
|Astros
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Cristian Javier
|9/21/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Hunter Gaddis
|9/22/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Shane Bieber
|9/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|John Means
|Cal Quantrill
|9/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Logan Allen
|9/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Josiah Gray
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Dane Dunning
|9/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Cody Bradford
|9/18/2023
|Royals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Brady Singer
|9/19/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Steven Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Royals
|L 6-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zack Greinke
|9/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Dean Kremer
|9/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|John Means
|9/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kyle Gibson
|9/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|-
|9/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|-
|Hunter Greene
