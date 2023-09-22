Air Force vs. San Jose State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 22
A pair of MWC teams square off when the Air Force Falcons (3-0) face off against the San Jose State Spartans (1-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. San Jose State matchup in this article.
Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Jose, California
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
Air Force vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-3.5)
|47.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-3.5)
|46.5
|-182
|+150
Air Force vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Air Force has covered once in one games with a spread this season.
- The Falcons have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- San Jose State has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Spartans have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Air Force & San Jose State 2023 Futures Odds
|Air Force
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
|San Jose State
|To Win the MWC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
