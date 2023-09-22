Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Bosque County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Meridian High School at Mart High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Mart, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clifton High School at Millsap High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Millsap, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ranger High School at Kopperl High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Kopperl, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crawford High School at Valley Mills High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Valley Mills, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mullin High School at Morgan High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Morgan, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

