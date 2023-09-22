If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Bowie County, Texas this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Bowie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

De Kalb High School at Tenaha High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22

6:45 PM CT on September 22 Location: Tenaha, TX

Tenaha, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas High School at Hallsville High School