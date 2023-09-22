Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bowie County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Bowie County, Texas this week, we've got the information here.
Bowie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
De Kalb High School at Tenaha High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Tenaha, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas High School at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
