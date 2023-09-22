In Carson County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Lubbock County
  • Harris County
  • Kendall County
  • Briscoe County
  • Austin County
  • Kent County
  • Travis County
  • Johnson County
  • Galveston County
  • Brazoria County

    • Carson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Wellington High School at Panhandle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Panhandle, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mclean High School at Groom High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Groom, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.