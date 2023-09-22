High school football is happening this week in Coke County, Texas, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Coke County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Zephyr High School at Robert Lee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Robert Lee, TX

Robert Lee, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Bronte High School at Eden High School