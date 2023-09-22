Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coke County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Coke County, Texas, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Coke County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Zephyr High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bronte High School at Eden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Eden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
