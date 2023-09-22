High school football is happening this week in Colorado County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Colorado County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Weimar High School at Holland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Holland, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hargrave High School at Columbus High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Columbus, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

