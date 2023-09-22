Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Fannin County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Fannin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Trenton High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.