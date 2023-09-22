If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Hays County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.

    • Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Hays High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Abilene, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lampasas High School at Wimberley High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Johnson High School at LC Anderson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

