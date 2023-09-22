If you live in Jefferson County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Summer Creek High School at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Nederland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

Location: Magnolia, TX

Magnolia, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

San Antonio Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont