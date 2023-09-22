Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Kendall County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Kendall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Boerne High School at Salado High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Salado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Paul Catholic School at Geneva School Of Boerne

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Boerne, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Hays High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Abilene, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

