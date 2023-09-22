Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Oldham County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Oldham County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    New Deal High School at Vega High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Vega, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

