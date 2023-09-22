High school football is on the schedule this week in Terry County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    Claude Senior High School at Meadow High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Meadow, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

