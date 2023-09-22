Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Upshur County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Upshur County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Upshur County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
New Diana High School at Waskom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Waskom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.