The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) will play their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Baylor matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Baylor vs. Texas Betting Trends

Baylor has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

Texas has won one game against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.