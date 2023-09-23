Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (85-68) and Seattle Mariners (84-69) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 23.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (9-11) for the Rangers and Logan Gilbert (13-6) for the Mariners.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have won 60 out of the 102 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 52-35, a 59.8% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 849 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule