Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (85-68) and Seattle Mariners (84-69) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 23.
The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (9-11) for the Rangers and Logan Gilbert (13-6) for the Mariners.
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have won 60 out of the 102 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 52-35, a 59.8% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 849 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|L 9-2
|Cody Bradford vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
|September 19
|Red Sox
|W 6-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|W 15-5
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|September 22
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 24
|Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 25
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|September 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
