Logan Gilbert will attempt to slow down Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers when they take on his Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mariners have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Location: Arlington, Texas

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Texas games have gone over the total three times in a row, and the average total during this span was nine runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 58.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (60-42).

Texas has gone 60-42 (winning 58.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Texas has played in 152 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-64-7).

The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 against the spread.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-31 37-37 33-23 52-44 58-52 27-15

