The Rice Owls (2-1) have an AAC matchup against the South Florida Bulls (1-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Rice vs. South Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Rice vs. South Florida?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Florida 28, Rice 26

South Florida 28, Rice 26 This is the first game this season Rice is the moneyline favorite.

The Owls have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

South Florida has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bulls have not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Owls have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Florida (+2.5)



South Florida (+2.5) Rice has two wins versus the spread in two games this season.

Entering play this week, South Florida has one victory against the spread this season.

This year, the Bulls have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Rice vs. South Florida matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Rice and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 57.5 points once this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 59 points per game, 1.5 points more than the total of 57.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 51.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 38 29 47 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66 61.5 70.5 Implied Total AVG 45 48 42 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.